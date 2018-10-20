Hilton Head Prep girls tennis team defeated Spartanburg Day, 6-1, to win the SCISA Class 2A championship on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter.
Hilton Head Prep girls tennis team defeated Spartanburg Day, 6-1, to win the SCISA Class 2A championship on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter. Hilton Head Prep Facebook page
Hilton Head Prep girls tennis captures another state championship

By Staff Reports

October 20, 2018 03:56 PM

Hilton Head Prep girls’ tennis team continued its state championship run Saturday.

The Dolphins defeated Spartanburg Prep, 6-1, = at the Palmetto Tennis Center to win the SCISA Class 2A title. It was Hilton Head Prep’s sixth championship in the last seven seasons.

Ali Despain, Corrie LeMasters, Avery Brothers, Lizzie Lofye and Maria Herrman all won their matches.

Results

Hilton Head Prep 6, Spartanburg Day 1

Singles: Ali Despain (HHP) def. Kelly Killoren 6-0, 6-0; Corrie LeMasters (HHP) def. Caroline Simon, 6-3, 6-3; Avery Brothers (HHP) def. Mariann Converse, 6-2, 6-2; Alexa Poliakoff (SD) def. Lauren Harvey, 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; Lizzie Lofye (HHP) def. Ama Gramling, 6-0, 6-2; Maria Herrmann (HHP) def. Irena Eunica, 6-0, 6-0.

