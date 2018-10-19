Hilton Head Christian girls, Holy Trinity boys win region cross country titles

The Hilton Head Christian girls and Holy Trinity boys won the SCISA Region 4-2A championships held Thursday at Hilton Head Prep.
HHCA girls finished with 41 points to edge Holy Trinity by four points. Hilton Head Christian’s Devon Yarde was first with a time of 20:40.
Holy Trinity had six runners in top 10 and finished with 25 points to win the boys’ race. HT’s Logan Lawson won the race with a 19:10.
All the teams will gear up for the SCISA state championships Oct. 27 at Heathwood Hall in Columbia.
SCISA Region 4-2A
Girls Team Scores: Hilton Head Christian 41, Holy Trinity 45; Hilton Head Prep 57; John Paul II 67
Top-10 finishers: Devon Yarde (HHCA) 20:40; Elizabeth Eisinger (HHP) 23:39; Izzy Hipple (HT) 24:02; Brady Mahoney (JP) 24:02; Hannah Reedy (HT) 25:02; Lauren Wenigar (JP) 25:14; Ava Hahn (HHCA) 25:46; Jeremiah Sanders (HHCA) 25:56; Addie Warren (HT) 25:57; Nika Cummings (HHCA) 26:01
Boys Team Scores: Holy Trinity 25; Hilton Head Prep 53; John Paul II 77; Beaufort Academy 97; Hilton Head Christian 135
Top-10 finishers: Logan Lawson (HT) 19:10; Beckett Jones (HHP) 19:23; Noah Brock (JPII) 19:25; Luke Greene (HT) 19:32;Ethan Marquardt (HT) 19:57; Jospeh Patterson (BA) 20:08; Parker Smith (HT) 20:09; Addison Wilson (HT) 20:22; Barnes Gooding (HT) 20:55; Brandon Trapp (BA) 21:02
