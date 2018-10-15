Lowcountry girls golf teams qualify for state tournaments

The May River, Hilton Head and Beaufort girls’ golf teams punched their ticket to the state tournaments Monday.
May River finished fourth in the Class 3A Lower State championship in Cheraw. Hilton Head Island and Beaufort finished fifth and sixth, respectively in the Class 4A Lower State championship at Port Royal Golf Club.
The state championships will be held Oct. 22-23. The 3A championship will be at Carolina Springs in Fountain Inn, and 4A is at Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.
Sydney Bowes shot a 76 and finished eighth to lead May River, which shot a 346 and were just two strokes behind second-place Gilbert. Kylie Bowes shot an 83 and Hannah Harris had an 84 for the Sharks.
In 4A Lower State, Beaufort’s Izzy Stone finished third with an 80. Hilton Head Island’s Emma Heyward was fifth an 86. Beaufort’s Amelia McKnight (96) was tied for 14th and HHI’s McKenzie Bradley (99) and Morgan Caramello were 20th and 21st, respectively.
Hilton Head Island finished with a 402, one shot behind fourth-place Hartsville, while Beaufort shot a 413.
TENNIS
SCISA playoffs begin Tuesday
Hilton Head Prep will begin the SCISA 2A girls playoffs Tuesday.
HHP hosts Colleton Prep in a first-round match. The winner advances to the semifinals Friday at Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter. The championship is set for Saturday.
Beaufort Academy will face Low Country Prep in the SCISA Class A championship later this week.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks lose region opener
Colleton County scored with less than four minutes left to defeat Hilton Head Island, 35-28, on Saturday in the Seahawks’ region opener.
The game was moved to Saturday because of Hurricane Michael.
Gaston Moore had two touchdown passes, and Dante Richard rushed for a pair of scores in the loss for Hilton Head.
