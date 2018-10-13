Hilton Head Christian swimmers finish third at SCISA state meet

Sterling Burd and Caleb Eidson each won two individual titles in helping Hilton Head Christian swimming teams to a pair of third-place finishes at the SCISA Class A/2A championships Saturday at the Augusta Aquatic Center.
The HHCA girls finished with 149 points, eight behind second-place Spartanburg Day. Oakbrook Prep won it with 175 points. The HHCA boys finished with 98 points. Oakbrook’s boys won it with 224.
Beaufort Academy boys and girls each finished sixth.
Burd won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley and was on the winning 200 freestyle and 200 IM relay teams. Grace Hilton was second in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Nika Cummings was third in the 200 freestyle.
Eidson won the 50 freestyle and 200 individual medley. HHCA was second in the 400 freestyle relay and third in the 200 relay.
Beaufort Academy’s Michela Giannini was second in the 50 freestyle and James Hart second in the 100 freestyle.
