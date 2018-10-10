High School Sports

October 10, 2018 2:15 PM

Lowcountry high school scoreboard

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

VOLLEYBALL

Beaufort 3, Colleton County 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 Beaufort leaders: Chase Vaigneur 10 kills, 5 digs; McCayla Willingham 8 kills; Hannah Merchant 7 kills, 7 aces; Hailey Lamar 3 aces; Madison Gallion 7 digs, 29 assists; Peyton Polk 5 digs; Zaire Middleton 5 digs

Battery Creek 3, May River 0

Scores: 25-18, 25-17, 25-20

Bluffton 3, John Paul II 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-10, 25-11

Hilton Head Christian 3, St. Vincent’s 0

Scores: 25-23, 25-22, 25-21. HHCA leaders: Sydney DeSimone 15 kills, 19 digs; Ady O’Grady 6 kills; Lauryn Qualls 9 kills; Julia Wilder 2 aces, 12 digs; Dior Shelton 3 blocks; Jane Bender 9 digs; Cortney Gray 28 assists

FOOTBALL

Hilton Head Island game postponed

Hilton Head Island’s home football game against Colleton County has been moved from Friday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. because of Hurricane Michael.

GIRLS GOLF

Hilton Head Island wins region title

The Hilton Head Island girls’ golf team won the Region 4A title Monday at Pinecrest.

The Seahawks finished with a 374. Beaufort shot a 459 and Bluffton 536. Beaufort’s Izzy Stone was the medalist with a 78. HHI’s Emma Heyward was second with an 81.

The teams will participate in the 4A Lower State championships Monday at the Barony Course.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

High School Sports