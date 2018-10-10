Lowcountry high school scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Beaufort 3, Colleton County 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 Beaufort leaders: Chase Vaigneur 10 kills, 5 digs; McCayla Willingham 8 kills; Hannah Merchant 7 kills, 7 aces; Hailey Lamar 3 aces; Madison Gallion 7 digs, 29 assists; Peyton Polk 5 digs; Zaire Middleton 5 digs
Battery Creek 3, May River 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-17, 25-20
Bluffton 3, John Paul II 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-10, 25-11
Hilton Head Christian 3, St. Vincent’s 0
Scores: 25-23, 25-22, 25-21. HHCA leaders: Sydney DeSimone 15 kills, 19 digs; Ady O’Grady 6 kills; Lauryn Qualls 9 kills; Julia Wilder 2 aces, 12 digs; Dior Shelton 3 blocks; Jane Bender 9 digs; Cortney Gray 28 assists
FOOTBALL
Hilton Head Island game postponed
Hilton Head Island’s home football game against Colleton County has been moved from Friday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. because of Hurricane Michael.
GIRLS GOLF
Hilton Head Island wins region title
The Hilton Head Island girls’ golf team won the Region 4A title Monday at Pinecrest.
The Seahawks finished with a 374. Beaufort shot a 459 and Bluffton 536. Beaufort’s Izzy Stone was the medalist with a 78. HHI’s Emma Heyward was second with an 81.
The teams will participate in the 4A Lower State championships Monday at the Barony Course.
Comments