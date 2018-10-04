Beaufort Academy has coach, will field softball team this season

Beaufort Academy is returning for 2019 season and Jan Ulmer will be the team’s head coach, the school announced Thursday.
The Eagles will play a 16-game schedule this season. It is the first time the school will have softball in about 15 seasons.
Ulmer has coached girls’ basketball, softball and golf over her 29 years as a coach. She attended Calhoun Academy (now Colleton Prep) and played basketball at Converse College.
“Above the many qualifications and accolades Coach Ulmer has, I am particularly excited about her character and ability to mentor young people,” Beaufort Academy athletic director, Nick Field said in a release.
