Hilton Head Island cross country teams finish fifth at Low Country Invitational

The Hilton Head Island boys and girls cross country teams each finished fifth at the Low Country Invitational on Saturday at Mullet Hall in Johns Island.
Isabel Muehleman (19:44) was HHI’s best finisher with a second-place showing to lead the Hilton Head girls. Sarah Cooke (20:31) came in 14th and Sarah Neville (20:59) was 21st.
Heathwood Hall’s Jais Ward finished first while Seneca came in first as a team.
May River came in 13th. Emma Peluso (20:32) was15th. Beaufort girls were 14th. Shannon Smith (20:20) led the Eagles with a 12th-place finish. Charlize Anita (21:09) was 24th. Bluffton was 27th and Perla Jimenez (21:10) was 25th.
Sam Gilman (16:36) led the Seahawk boys with a fifth-place finish and Colton Thune (17:21) was 21st. May River was seventh. The Sharks’ Tristan Kaplan (17:11) and Owen Andrews (17:24) were 14thand 26th, respectively.
Beaufort’s Marlon Belden (16:46) was seventh to help the Eagles to a 16th-place finish. Bluffton finished 18th.
Academic Magnet’s Colin Baker (15:30) was the top individual. Eastside was the top finishing team.
For complete results, go to scrunners.com
Comments