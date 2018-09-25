Hilton Head Island wins Region 7-4A swimming meet

The Hilton Head Island boys and girls captured Region 7-4A swimming championships.
Bluffton and Beaufort finished second and third in both.
Results
Region 8-3A Swimming Winners
BOYS
200 Medley Relay: Bluffton: Jack Camino, Sam Scwabauer, Brant Kegan, Maison Engler; 200 Freestyle: Cohen Bruner HHI; 200 Individual Medley: Tommy Hughson HHI; 50 Freestyle: Kevin Geist HHI; 100 Butterfly: Kevin Geist HHI; 100 Freestyle: Cohen Bruner HHI; 500 Freestyle: Tommy Hughson HHI; 200 Freestyle Relay: Hilton Head: Kevin Geist: Tommy Hughson: Sam Also Brook: Cohen Brunerl; 100 Backstroke: Samuel Marrero BEU; 100 Breaststroke: Sam Scwabauer BLF; 400 Freestyle Relay: Hilton Head: Kevin Geist, Tommy Hughson, Kolby Minkler; Cohen Bruner
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: Hilton Head: Skylar Bruner, Mandi Montgomery, Kyla King, Camila Pelt; 200 Freestyle: Skylar Bruner HHI; 200 Individual Medley: Meaghan Lyons HHI: 50 Freestyle: Alora Orr BLF; 100 Butterfly; Meaghan Lyons HHI; 100 Freestyle: Isabella Pozos HHI; 500 Freestyle: Skylar Bruner HHI; 200 Freestyle Relay: Hilton Head: Isabella Pozos, Mia Sinkiwiecz, Meaghan Lyons, Kyla King; 100 Backstroke: Mia Sinkiewicz HHI: 100 Breaststroke: Tia Reed BLF; 400 Freestyle Relay: Hilton Head: Isabella Pozos, Mia Sinkiewicz, Mandi Montgomery, Meaghan Lyons
VOLLEYBALL
Beaufort Academy 3, John Paul II
Scores: 25-9, 25-17, 25-15. BA leaders: Emma Hincher 10 kills, 15 digs, 5 assists; EmilyAnn Hiers 5 kills, 20 assists; Gracie Cope 6 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Amelia Huebel 13 kills; Alyssa Patrick 5 kills, 16 digs, ace
TENNIS
Hilton Head Prep 6, Beaufort 1
Singles: Sophie McMullen def Holland Traver 6-3, 6-2; Ali Despain def Caroline Louw 6-0, 6-0; Corrie LeMasters def Cypress Daniel 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Harvey def Elizabeth Holloway 6-1, 6-1; Lizzy Lofye def Lucy Aydelette 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Despain/LeMasters win, 8-0; Molly Rankin/Kaylee Zhu win 6-1, 6-0
SOCCER/SOFTBALL
Bluffton hires two new coaches
Bluffton recently hired new softball and boys soccer head coaches.
William Rose was named the Bobcats softball coach while Enrique Baez will take over the boys’ soccer program.
Rose is the head football coach at HE McCracken Middle School and coached their softball team the past two years.
Baez is Hilton Head cross country assistant coach and has coached soccer at different levels during his career.
