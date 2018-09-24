Bluffton native Nimmer picks up second college victory

Bluffton native and Hilton Head Christian grad Bryson Nimmer won his second career college tournament Sunday at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at the Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Nimmer shot a 5-under 65 in Sunday’s final round to finish at 15-under 195, winning the tournament by two shots over Arizona State’s Chun An Yu. Nimmer trailed Yu by one shot entering the final round.
Nimmer’s other win came Sept. 10 at the Carpet Capital Collegiate.
Nimmer’s final round included five birdies and no bogeys, finishing the 54-hole tournament without a bogey. He closed out the final three holes with birdie-birdie-par and finished with 16 birdies for the tournament, tied fourth for the most in the field with Tyler Strafaci of Georgia Tech.
Nimmer shot a career-best 63 in the second round Saturday.
As a team, Clemson finished in sixth.
