Beaufort boys, May River girls win country cross country meet

Beaufort boys and May River girls were victorious at the Beaufort County Cross Country championships Saturday.
Beaufort finished with a score of 32 points, seven better than May River. Bluffton was third with 55. Beaufort’s Marlon Belden (16:39) finished first. Bluffton’s Armando Jimenez (17:16) was second.
On the girls side, May River finished with 46 points, nine ahead of Beaufort. Bluffton was third with 76. The Sharks’ Emma Peluso (20:09) won the race. Beaufort’s Shannon Smith (20:12) was second.
BOYS
Team scores: Beaufort 32; May River 39; Bluffton 55; Holy Trinity; Pinewood Prep 158; Hilton Head Prep 191; West Ashley 191; John Paul II 199; Goose Creek 269; CBCCA 272; James Island Christian 321
Top 10 finishers: Marlon Belden, Beaufort, 16:39; Armando Jimenez, Bluffton, 17:16; Owen Andrews, May River, 17:35; Tristan Kaplan, May River, 17:37; Jaxon Beebe, May River, 17:41; Nash Mills, Beaufort, 18:02; Maxwell Davis, Beaufort, 18:31; Charlie Bennett, Beaufort, 18:34; John Sutay, Bluffton, 18:41; Collin Durham, Beaufort, 18:52
GIRLS
Team Scores: May River 46; Beaufort 55; Bluffton 76; Ashley Hall 81; Pinewood Prep 127; West Ashley 141; Holy Trinity 191; Battery Creek 214; Goose Creek 225; James Island Christian 247; CBCCA 252
Top 10 finishers: Emma Peluso, May River, 20:09; Shannon Smith, Beaufort, 20:12; Perla Jimenez, Bluffton, 21:04; Victoria Sosa, May River 21:16; Charlize Anita, Beaufort, 21:29; Kaitlyn McDonagh, Bluffton, 21:34; Anna Brown, Beaufort, 21:16; Ava Evans-Godley, Ashley Hall, 22:25; Kelsey Brandt, Bluffton, 22:48; Brice Tibbals, Ashley Hall, 23:13
Hilton Head Island finishes second, third at Lake Murray Invitational
The Hilton Head Island boys finished second and the girls came in third at the Mike Moore Lake Murray Invitational on Saturday.
The Seahawk boys finished with 79 points. Lexington was first with 67.
Four Hilton Head Island runners finished in the top 20 – Logan Seifert (6th, 16:24); Colton Thune (10th, 16:36), Maximillian Baez (12th, 16:41) and Jasper Reinhardt (18th, 16:45).
On the girls’ side, Hilton Head Island finished with 90 points, one behind second-place Irmo. Dutch Fork won it with 77 points.
Three Hilton Head runners were in the top seven – Isabel Muehleman (3rd, 18:58); Sarah Neville (4th, 19:18) and Sarah Cooke (7th, 19:45).
SWIMMING
Beaufort Academy girls win Panther Invitational
The Beaufort Academy girls finished first and the boys fourth at the Panther Invitational at Mead Hall on Saturday.
Hannah Ackerman finished first in 50 freestyle and third in 100 freestyle. Michela Giannini was first in 100 freestyle and second in individual medley. The duo also were on the first-place 400 relay team, which also consisted of Quinn Fleming and Emma Grace Dinkins.
Fleming was second in 200 freestyle. Katherine Taylor was second in 50 freestyle
On the boys side, Nigel Bell was first in the 100 backstroke, and James Hart won the 100 freestyle. Hart also was second in 500 freestyle. Joseph Patterson was second in 400 freestyle.
GIRLS TENNIS
Beaufort 6, Colleton County 0
Singles: McKeznie Daniel (B) def. Eiki Bell, 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Louw (B) def. Megan Dewitt, 6-2-, 6-2; Cyoress Daniel (B) def. Kendall Bell, 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Holloway (B) def. Abigail Lee. 6-1, 6-1; Lucy Aydelette (B) def. Rush Blackshear, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Claire Bowden/Madaline Confare (B) def. Bell/Dewitt, 8-7 (8-6); Sophie McMullen/Jullianna Lane (B) def. Goodwin/Corbit, 6-0, 6-0
