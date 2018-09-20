Eight inductees set to go in Hilton Head Prep Hall of Fame

Hilton Head Prep will induct six student-athletes and two coaches into its Athletic Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will be held Sept. 28 during halftime of HHP’s game.
This year’s class includes Patrick Andrews (Baseball, Class of 2011/Clemson University), Kate Brunori (Basketball, Class of 2011/Villanova University), Liz Buterbaugh (Volleyball, Class of 2012/Wofford College), Andrew Hazel, (Cross country, Class of 2006/Maryville College), Matt Layman (Football-basketball-baseball, Class of 2011/Mars Hill College), Niles Murphy (Football, Class of 2006/Dartmouth College), girls basketball coach Bob Sulek and boys soccer coach Larry Tavino.
“Induction into Prep’s Athletic Hall of Fame is a distinct honor,” HHP Athletic Director Rich Basirico said. “Not only do we recognize our students for their athletic achievements but also for their academics and character values. Each of these young people, along with our two coaches, continue to make all of us at Prep proud by what they have continued to do in their lives.”
After the halftime ceremony, inductees will attend an induction ceremony in Hilton Head Prep’s field house following the game. Each inductee will be presented by a coach or mentor of his/her choosing. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Mrs. Bethany Wilkinson at 843-715-8508 or e-mail at bwilkinson@hhprep.org.
Comments