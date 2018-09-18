Hilton Head Christian volleyball edges Beaufort Academy

Hilton Head Christian defeated Beaufort Academy in volleyball action Monday night.
Match scores were 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 21-25, 17-15.
Leaders: HCA: Sydney DeSimone 21 kills, 2 aces, 26 digs; Ady O’Grady 16 kills, 2 aces, 10 assists; Dior Shelton 7 kills; Lauryn Qualls 3 aces, 13 kills; Julia Wilder 16 digs; Cortney Gray 11 digs, 17 assists; Jane Bender 16 assists. BA: Emma Hincher 14 kills, 19 digs, 5 blocks, 4 assists; Alyssa Patrick 12 kills, 18 digs, 4 blocks, 4 aces; Amelia Huebel 11 kills, 4 blocks; Emily Ann Hiers 51 assists, 3 kills, 4 blocks
Colleton Prep 3, John Paul II 0
Colleton Prep defeated the Golden Warriors, 25-9, 25-6, 25-16.
SWIMMING
Hilton Head Island duo earns honors
Hilton Head Island’s Meaghan Lyons and Kevin Geist were named to the 2018 USA Swimming Scholastic All American Team.
In order to be considered for the Scholastic All-America Team, swimmers must maintain a 3.5 GPA for the current academic year and swim a time equal to a 2017 Winter Junior National Championships qualifying time in any event during the qualification period.
