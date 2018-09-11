Hilton Head Prep’s Griz makes history at Orange Jacket championship

Jonathan Griz made history in winning the Harvey Brock Orange Jacket championship at Pickens Country Club last week.
The Hilton Head Prep golfer became the youngest winner of the event and set a tournament record. The 14-year-old Griz is one year younger than Matt NeSmith when he won it.
Griz shot 66 and 65 in the event to finish at 13-under, two shots better than when Sawyer Mills won it in 2014.
Other previous winners of the event included NeSmith, a former Gamecocks standout, Wofford’s Andrew Novak and Clemson golfers Carson Young, Mills and Cody Proveaux.
Griz, who is committed to Clemson, has piled up impressive wins, including Carolinas Juniors, won the state qualifying tournament for the US Amateur and made match play at the event.
