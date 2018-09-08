Hilton Head Island boys wins Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic

The Hilton Head Island boys cross country team captured the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic on Saturday at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.
Senior Sam Gilman led the way with a time of 16:01 to finish first in the boys international meet. HHI’s Logan Seifort was 14th with a time of 17:03:33.
Beaufort’s Marlon Belden was 15th with a time of 17:03.51.
Hilton Head Island’s Isabel Muehleman (19:40) was sixth in the girls’ international meet. As a team, the Seahawks were 10th.
Beaufort’s Shannon Smith (20:16) was sixth in the girls’ varsity championship race. The boys’ varsity championship race was canceled because of heat.
Complete results can be found at scrunners.com .
