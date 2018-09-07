Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS
Bluffton 6, John Paul II 0
Singles: Rachel Riley (B) def. Samantha Riley (JP), 6-0, 6-0; Lydia John (B) def. Caroline Gilmore (JP), 6-1, 6-1; Anastaysia Anstyferova (B) def. Jessica Tilton (JP), 6-0, 6-0; Rachael Richardson (B) def. Jackie Narvaez, 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Boshaw (B) def. Maeli Cavz (JP), 6-0. Doubles: Yakelin Castro and Genesis Aviles (B) won by forfeit.
VOLLEYBALL
May River 3, Lake Marion 0
The Sharks won by scores of 25-11, 25-2, 25-12.
Hilton Head Island 3, Colleton County 0
The Seahawks swept a region match over Colleton.
