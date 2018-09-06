Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school roundup

SWIMMING
Hilton Head Island boys and girls swim teams won a six-team meet Wednesday at the Island Recreation Center.
Bluffton and May River finished second and third in the men’s division and flip-flopped the results in the women’s division.
Dual individual winners included HHI’s Kevin Geist in the 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly, Skylar Bruner, 200 and 500 yard freestyle, Meaghan Lyons 200 yard Individual Medley and 100-yard breaststroke and May River’s Allie Ingram in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke.
Hilton Head Island men and women also won two of the three relay events during the meet.
Tuesday
GIRLS TENNIS
Hilton Head Prep 9, John Paul II 0
Singles: Avery Brothers def. Samantha Reilly 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Harvey def. Alexa Eaddy 6-0, 6-1; Lizzie Lofye def. Caroline Gilmour 6-0, 6-0; Maria Herrmann def. Sasha Couch 6-0, 6-0.; Val Covington def. Jessica Tilton 6-0, 6-1.; Cassie Cohen def. Jaquelin Narvaez 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kaylee Zhu/Molly Rankin def. Reilly/Eaddy 8-2; Holland Traver/Lily Perez def. Gilmour/Couch 8-2; Evie Snipes/Covington def. Tilton/Narvaez 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Hilton Head Prep 3, John Paul II 0
HHP won by scores of 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.
HHP leaders: Ashley Wilmot 11 kills, 16 digs; Rachel Stratton 6 kills; Annie Braun 4 kills 3 aces, 9 digs, Isabelle Perry 4 kills; Haylee Hopman 3 aces, 16 assists; Caitlyn Adkins 9 digs; Ella Clark 10 assists
Beaufort Academy 3, Thomas Heyward 0
Beaufort Academy won by scores of 25-19, 25-13, 25-21.
BA leaders: Amelia Huebel 13 kills, 2 blocks; EmilyAnn Hiers 7 kills, 4 aces, 23 assists, 2 blocks; Alyssa Patrick, 5 kills, 23 digs, 2 aces; Gracie Cope-5 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces
GIRLS GOLF
May River edges Hilton Head Island
May River shot a team score of 189 and edged Hilton Head Island by one shot Tuesday at Golden Bear Club.
Beaufort was third with a 229 and Hilton Head Christian had a 246.
MR’s Sydney Bowes, HHI’s Emma Hayward and Beaufort’s High’s Izzy Stone each shot 42s to tie for medalist honors. Rebecca Hubbard led HHCA with a 43.
