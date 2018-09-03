Beaufort baseball standout commits to SEC school; Lowcountry teams have strong showing in weekend meets

Beaufort’s Paul Winland announced his college choice Saturday.
Winland, a third baseman, committed to play for Missouri. He is the No. 1-ranked third baseman in South Carolina, according to Diamond Prospects.
Winland played this summer for the 3N2 Bombers, based out of Charleston.
May River cross country sweeps Hilton Head XC Open
The May River boys and girls cross country teams each won the Hilton Head XC, hosted by Hilton Head Prep.
May River’s Mary Emma Paluso (21:04) finished first to lead the Sharks. Victoria Sosa (22:18) was fourth, and four Shark runners finished in top 10. Bluffton’s Perla Jimenez (21:38) was fourth.
On boys side, Tristan Kaplan (18:02) and Jaxon Beebe (18:09) finished second and third to lead May River. Bluffton’s Armando Macias Jimenez won the race with a time of 17:40.
Girls: May River 28; Bluffton 45; Hilton Head Prep 114; Battery Creek 129
Boys: May River 26; Bluffton 32; Hilton Head Prep 102; Hilton Head Christian 154
Beldon has top 10 in Eye Opener
Beaufort’s Marlon Beldon finished 10th in the Eye Opener meet in Spartanburg. Beldon had a time of 16:39. As a team, Beaufort finished 12th.
Beaufort’s girls placed 19th.
