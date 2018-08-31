Lowcountry in NFL: Falcons cut Parker, Delaney records first interception

Former Beaufort standout Ron Parker was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday as NFL teams trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit.
Parker, a defensive back, signed with the Falcons in June after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs. He had six tackles in the preseason.
Parker recorded 307 tackles, had nine interceptions and had seven sacks in 79 games. He also has played with the Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks.
How other Lowcountry players fared in NFL preseason
Dee Delaney, Jacksonville Jaguars – Had an interception against Tampa on Thursday.
Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks – Had eight tackles in preseason and has the highest grade of rookie defensive ends, according to Pro Football Focus
Steven Baggett, Cleveland Browns – Played but hasn’t recorded any stats in preseason
