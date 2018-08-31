Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

The Hilton Head Island girls golf team picked up a win Thursday in a tri-match with May River and Beaufort.
The Seahawks shot a 185 to defeat the Sharks by two shots. Beaufort was third with a 222. HHI’s Emma Heyward was medalist with a 42 and Morgan Caramello had a 43. Izzy Stone led Beaufort with a 44 and Kylie Bowes had a 48 for May River.
VOLLEYBALL
Beaufort Academy splits two matches
Beaufort Academy lost to Colleton Prep 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26 but defeated Charleston Collegiate, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10.
BA leaders (two matches): EmilyAnn Hiers 60 assists, 7 aces, 8 kills; Alyssa Patrick 11 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs; Emma Hincher 16 kills, 14 assists, 9 digs 6 aces; Amelia Huebel 7 kills, 4 aces, block
Hilton Head Prep 3, Memorial Day 0
Hilton Head Prep won, 25-9, 25-3, 25-11.
HHP leaders: Ashley Wilmot 7 kills, Isabelle Perry 4 kills, 4 assists, Kaitlyn Adkins 12 aces, 4 digs; Haylee Hopman 3 digs, 12 assists; Ella Clark 7 assists
John Paul II 3, Memorial Day 0 (Wednesday)
John Paul II won by scores of 25-9, 25-18, 25-8. Jasmine Hamilton led the way with 12 kills and eighth grader Ava Spires had 16 assists.
Sophomore Bella Termini had six aces and Hope Hamilton had five.
