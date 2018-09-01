Four Lowcountry football teams stay unbeaten on season

Four Lowcountry teams continued their unbeaten starts with victories Friday night.
Beaufort, Hilton Head Island and May River all moved to 3-0 while Thomas Heyward is now 4-0 after its 23-14 win over Colleton Prep.
Two of the unbeaten teams play next week when May River travels to Hilton Head Island.
Beaufort 21, Effingham County, Ga. 13
James Dagin, Jeffrey Smyth, and Amariee Morris each had TD runs for the Eagles, who shut out Effingham County in the second half.
Beaufort trailed 13-7 in the second quarter but Smith’s touchdown gave the Eagles a 14-13 lead.
Morris capped off the scoring with a 27-yard run in the fourth quarter. Effingham had a chance to tie it and had the ball with 3:27 left. But the Eagles forced a fumble to secure the victory.
Hilton Head Island 27, Battery Creek 6
Gaston Moore was 17-of-27 for 371 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers for the Seahawks.
Diante Richard caught four passes for 146 yards and also ran for 23 yards. Jeff Gordon had four catches for 84 yards and a score and Will Frith had 130 total yards and a TD for Hilton Head.
May River 27, Whale Branch 7
Ahmad Green threw four touchdown passes and the Sharks continued their best start in school history.
Green finished with 187 yards in the air and rushed for 67. Brandon Morales rushed for 145 yards and also had a 58-yard touchdown catch.
Irvin Mulligan had Whale Branch’s lone TD.
Bluffton 35, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12
Lee Kirkland threw two touchdown passes as the Bobcats jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead for their first win of the season.
John Swinton and Memphis Daniels added TD runs for Bluffton, and Will Brown returned a fumble for a score.
Thomas Heyward Academy 23, Colleton Prep 14
JR Patterson and River Pender and Trey Pusha had touchdown runs in the Rebels’ road victory.
John Paul 27, St. Andrews 27 (JP II wins by forfeit)
John Paul II got its first win by forfeit when St. Andrews didn’t play overtime because of injuries.
Melik Frost rushed for 97 yards and four touchdowns for the Warriors. Frost’s fourth TD put John Paul II up 27-20 with 6:57 left in the third.
St. Andrews tied it up at 27 with 11:45 left.
JP Quarterback Sam Summa threw for 100 yards with Reco Anderson hauling in five passes for 83 yards. Rashad Battiste picked off two passes.
Beaufort Academy 58, Laurens Academy 0
Mark Clifford picked up his first win as Eagles coach in the blowout victory.
