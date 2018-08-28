Six members going into this year’s Hilton Head Island Hall of Fame class

Longtime Hilton Head Island cross country coach Bill Wrightson will be among the six getting indicted into the school’s hall of fame this year.
This year’s class will be inducted during a ceremony at halftime of the football game against May River on Sept. 7.
Joining Wrightson in this year’s class is Jeremy Darveau, Tim Singleton, Sara Manesiotis, Shawn Pritchard and Alexander “Zand” Mitchell.
Wrightson was part of HHI’s cross country and track programs for 20 years, the last 13 as head cross country coach. His teams won 21 region titles, eight boys’ state titles and five girls’ state championships.
His 13 state championships are the most by any coach at Hilton Head Island High School and rank him third in South Carolina among cross country coaches for state titles won. In 2014, Wrightson was named US Track and Field Coaches Boys Cross Country Coach of Year and National Federation of High School Coaches’ Girls Cross Country of the Year in 2015.
Darveau was member of HHI’s football and track and field teams. He was two-time all-state discus finalist and two-year starter for the football team.
After high school, Darveau went to Louisville and was two-year starter on the offensive line for the Cardinals, who finished No. 6 in the nation in 2004. He played in NFL Europe for the Amsterdam Admirals and in the Arena League for the Tampa Bay Storm.
After his playing finished, he has got into coaching and spent time at Southwest Minnesota, Florida and has been Valdosta State’s offensive line coach since 2015.
Singleton played football, basketball and baseball at Hilton Head from 1985-88. He was all-region in baseball, basketball and all-state in football.
Singleton was quarterback in North-South football game and went on to play at Newberry College where he was school’s three-time offensive player of the year. He was head football coach at Hilton Head from 2002-10 and is involved in a variety of businesses in the Lowcountry.
Pritchard played baseball and football at Hilton Head and graduated in 1993. He was all-region in baseball and three starter in football.
Pritchard was all-state quarterback his senior season and set school record for most completions in a game. He was selected to play in the North-South game.
After high school, he attended US Naval Academy and spent eight years as assistant director Heritage Classic Golf Tournament.
Mitchell played basketball and football at Hilton Head and graduated in 1998. He was all-region in football, team MVP in basketball and part of the Seahawks’ 20-7 hoops squad.
After high school, Mitchell went on to Benedict College where he was named the NAIA Freshman of the Year.
