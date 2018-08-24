High School Sports

Three Lowcountry teams ranked in SC Girls Golf preseason poll

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

August 24, 2018 02:17 PM

SC High School Golf Coaches Association Girls Preseason Poll

Class 5A

T-1. Lexington

T-1. St James

3. Blythewood

4. Boiling Springs

5. Wando

6. Byrnes

7. Dorman

8. River Bluff

9. Carolina Forest

T-10. Gaffney

T-10. Ft Dorchester

Class 4A

1. Daniel

2. Hartsville

3. Bluffton

4. Pickens

5. Chapin

6. Greenville

7. Hilton Head Island

8. Myrtle Beach

9. Travelers Rest

10. A.C. Flora

Class A/2A/3A

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Chesnee

3. Gilbert

4. Bishop England

5. St Joseph’s

6. May River

7. Christ Church

8. Ware Shoals

9. Emerald

10. Aynor

  Comments  