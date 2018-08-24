Three Lowcountry teams ranked in SC Girls Golf preseason poll

SC High School Golf Coaches Association Girls Preseason Poll
Class 5A
T-1. Lexington
T-1. St James
3. Blythewood
4. Boiling Springs
5. Wando
6. Byrnes
7. Dorman
8. River Bluff
9. Carolina Forest
T-10. Gaffney
T-10. Ft Dorchester
Class 4A
1. Daniel
2. Hartsville
3. Bluffton
4. Pickens
5. Chapin
6. Greenville
7. Hilton Head Island
8. Myrtle Beach
9. Travelers Rest
10. A.C. Flora
Class A/2A/3A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Chesnee
3. Gilbert
4. Bishop England
5. St Joseph’s
6. May River
7. Christ Church
8. Ware Shoals
9. Emerald
10. Aynor
Comments