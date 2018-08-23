Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS
Beaufort Academy 5, Bluffton 4
Singles: Rachel Riley (BHS) def. Jayda Scheper 6-0, 6-2; Lydia John (BHS) def. Mary Alden Cooper 6-4, 6-4; Caroline Moss (BA) def. Rachael Richardson, 6-3, 6-4; Anastasiya Antsyferova (BHS) def. Ansleigh Pingree 6-2, 7-6; Leith Gray (BA) def. Olivia Boshaw 6-1, 6-2; Brycen Ambrose (BA) won by forfeit. Doubles: Riley/John (BHS) def. Scheper/Cooper 8-2; Moss/Ambrose (BA) def. Richardson/Ansyferova 8-5; BA No. 3 doubles wins by forfeit.
Colleton Prep 9, John Paul II 0
Singles: Samantha Reily lost 6-0, 6-0; Alexa Eaddy, 6-1, 6-0; Brenna Frank lost 6-1, 6-0; Caroline Gilmour lost 6-1, 6-3; Sasha Couch lost 6-0, 6-2; Jessica Tilton playing number lost 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Samantha Reilly/Alexa Eaddy lost, 8-2; Brenna Frank/Caroline Gilmour lost, 8-2; Sasha Couch/Jessica Tilton lost 8-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Hilton Head Christian 3, Habersham 0
HHCA won by a score of 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
HHCA leaders: Ady O’Grady: 7 kills, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Lauryn Qualls: 12 kills, 9 digs; Sydney DeSimone 12 kills, ace, 17 digs; Dior Shelton: 4 kills, 2 blocks
Colleton Prep 3, John Paul II 0
Colleton Prep wins by scores of 25-18, 25-13, 25-12.
Cathedral 3, Beaufort Academy 0
Cathedral won by a score of 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.
BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers 5 kills, 16 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Alyssa Patrick 5 kills, 14 digs, 3 blocks; Emma Hincher: 4 kills, 12 digs, 11 assists, 2 blocks
LATE WEDNESDAY
John Paul II 3, Charleston Collegiate 1
Junior Jasmine Hamilton led the team in kills with 15 and junior Gioella Sarli lead the team in assists with six. Eighth grader Emma Puplava had seven aces.
GIRLS GOLF
May River wins tri-match
Sydney Bowes (42), Kylie Bowes (43) helped May River to a tri-match win over Beaufort and Hilton Head Island.
The Sharks finished with 199, Beaufort, 210 and HHI 219. Beaufort’s Izzy Stone was medalist with a 40 and McKenzie Bradley led Hilton Head Island with a 42.
