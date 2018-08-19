Former Beaufort standout Stephen Baggett signed with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
Former Beaufort standout gets another NFL opportunity

By Staff Reports

August 19, 2018 01:48 PM

Former Beaufort standout Stephen Baggett has landed another NFL opportunity.

Baggett, a tight end, signed with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The undrafted free agent signed with the New York Giants in May.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder played in college at East Carolina and had 18 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in this career.

In high school, Baggett was a two-sport standout for the Eagles. He was a North-South and all-Island Packet selection his senior year. During his senior season, he caught 29 passes for 556 yards.

Here is how other Lowcountry standouts did in the NFL this weekend:

Dee Delaney (Jaguars) – Played but didn’t record any tackles against the Vikings

Poona Ford (Seahawks) – Had four tackles Saturday against the Chargers

Ron Parker (Falcons) – Played but didn’t record any stats against the Chiefs

