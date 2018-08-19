Former Beaufort standout gets another NFL opportunity

Former Beaufort standout Stephen Baggett has landed another NFL opportunity.
Baggett, a tight end, signed with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The undrafted free agent signed with the New York Giants in May.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder played in college at East Carolina and had 18 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in this career.
In high school, Baggett was a two-sport standout for the Eagles. He was a North-South and all-Island Packet selection his senior year. During his senior season, he caught 29 passes for 556 yards.
Here is how other Lowcountry standouts did in the NFL this weekend:
Dee Delaney (Jaguars) – Played but didn’t record any tackles against the Vikings
Poona Ford (Seahawks) – Had four tackles Saturday against the Chargers
Ron Parker (Falcons) – Played but didn’t record any stats against the Chiefs
