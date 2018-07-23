Beaufort Academy hires new swimming coach

Jeff Rushing has been named Beaufort Academy swimming coach.
Rushing replaces Shannon Roberts. Rushing’s wife, Michelle, also will be on the staff.
“Jeff is a great fit for our swim program and school’s mission and brings extensive experience as a swim coach as well. We are thrilled that he will be leading our swim program. Shannon Roberts led the BA swim program with her strong commitment last season and genuine concern for each and every swimmer she coached. We want to thank Shannon and her family for their dedication to Beaufort Academy,” BA athletic director Neal McCarty said.
Jeff Rushing swam competitively for the US Marine Corps swim program for 16 years. He continued his swimming career by joining the local American Red Cross Chapter in Coronado, Calif. and was the lead instructor for adult and youth water survival courses. He was also selected for the “all military swim team” and was assigned as the Lead Officer for the Parris Island Marine Combat training pool where he supervised the entire swim program.
