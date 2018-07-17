Hilton Head’s Griz moves on at USGA Junior Amateur

Hilton Head Prep’s Jonathan Griz made it through to the match-play portion of the USGA Junior Amateur.
Griz shot a 2 over 72 Tuesday and is at 3 over following two days of stroke play. He had five birdies on his round, including three on the back nine in which he shot a 3-under 33 over his final nine holes.
Rain interrupted the round Tuesday so golfers were still on the course as of press time, but Griz was safely under the cut line and will find out his opponent for match play later Tuesday night.
U.S. Girls’ Junior
There was a delay at U.S. Girls’ Junior as Hilton Head Christian’s Sophia Burnett didn’t tee off her round until 5 p.m. local time.
Burnett’s round was unfinished as of press time but results can be viewed on www.usga.org
U.S. Amateur Qualifying
After an afternoon of heavy rain and lightning, the second round of US Amateur Championship Qualifying at Colleton River Club’s Dye Course will be resumed Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.
Only six groups had teed off to begin their second round when the horns blew. This is the second day in a row that rain had an impact. First round play was halted at 11:45 a.m.
Bluffton’s Connor Moore and Hilton Head’s Andrew Orischak are in contention for two of the six qualifying spots. The two Lowcountry golfers are tied for fourth at 2 under after they completed their first rounds.
A total of six players will qualify for the 118th United States Amateur Championship being contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California on Aug. 13-19.
