Beaufort Academy athletic director stepping down

After four years at the helm, Neal McCarty is stepping down as Beaufort Academy’s athletic director.
McCarty said he’d been thinking of stepping down over the last few months.
“Being AD at Beaufort Academy has been an incredible experience and this is simply the next step in my journey. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I was given at BA. I could not be prouder of our tremendous coaches, staff and all that our talented student-athletes have accomplished on and off the field,” McCarty said in an email released by the school. “I sincerely thank the entire Beaufort Academy family for the past four years. It has truly been an honor to be a part of this wonderful community.
“Although, I will miss many of the day-to-day aspects of being the AD, I look forward to remaining a part of the BA family for many years to come. Additionally, I look forward to working with all of you to assist with the transition and I plan to help BA on a volunteer/part-time basis moving forward. With our current gym renovation project underway, great things lie ahead for BA Athletics and the entire school.”
Beaufort Academy is coming off one of the most successful years in the athletic program’s history. BA won the President’s Cup for the 2016-17 school year.
The James C. Williams Jr. President’s Cup is presented to the most outstanding athletic program in the state. BA won two boys and girls soccer championships in the 2016-17 academic year, while girls tennis, boys tennis and sailing finished state runners-up.
