Roundup: Two Lowcountry golfers participating in USGA events; Mebane a runner-up at Pitch, Hit & Run

Lowcountry golfers Jonathan Griz and Sophia Burnett began their quests in a pair of prestigious United States Golf Association events Monday.
Griz, who attends Hilton Head Prep, is playing in the USGA Junior Amateur at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey while Burnett is playing in the USGA Girls Junior at Poppy Hills in California.
Griz shot a 1-over 72 and is in tied for 31st after the first round. He had four birdies, a bogey and two double bogeys in his round.
Griz will tee off Tuesday at 7:21 a.m. The field will be narrowed to the top 64 after Tuesday’s round before beginning match play Wednesday.
Burnett, who attends Hilton Head Christian, shot 6-over 77 on the first day. She had 13 pars on her round.
Burnett will tee off at 3:26 p.m. eastern on her round Tuesday. The field will be narrowed to the top 64 after Tuesday’s round before beginning match play Wednesday.
Mebane finishes runner-up at Pitch, Hit and Run
Hilton Head Island rising sophomore Matt Mebane finished second at Monday’s Pitch, Hit and Run contest held at Nationals Park.
The event is run in conjunction with the Major League Baseball All-Star game. Mebane also finished second in Saturday’s 14-under Jr. Home Run Derby. He was the only player to qualify in both events.
Callan Fang, of Yardley, Pa., won the event.
Bluffton American eliminated at Dixie Youth state tournament
Bluffton American’s run at Dixie Youth AAA state tournament came to an end Monday.
Orangeburg defeated Bluffton American, 2-1, in an elimination game at Moncks Corner.
