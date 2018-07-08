May River soccer standout makes his college choice

May River standout Mikey Chappelear verbally committed to play soccer at USC Upstate on Sunday.
Chappelear made the announcement on his Twitter page.
“Excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play D1 soccer at USC Upstate!! I am very thankful for my family, friends, teammates and coaches that helped me get to this point,” Chappelear posted on his Twitter page.
The rising senior scored 31 goals and had 10 assists this season for the Sharks and was a Class 3A all-state selection. Chappelear has 42 goals in two seasons for May River.
