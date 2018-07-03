Hilton Head teenager to compete in MLB Jr. Home Run Derby

Hilton Head’s Matt Mebane will test his home run skills on a national stage this month.
Mebane, a rising sophomore, will take part in the Scotts MLB Jr. Home Run Derby on July 14 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The contest will be held at the site of Major League Baseball All-Star game, which takes place July 17.
Mebane is one of eight players in the 14U age division. It is the third consecutive year Mebane, who moved from North Augusta two years ago, has qualified for the event.
Mebane played this season for the Seahawks’ varsity squad.
The annual MLB Jr. Home Run Derby National Finals will feature 16 young sluggers who have advanced from more than 1,500 local competitions across the United States. The winners of the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby contest in both age divisions – 14U and 12U – will be recognized at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on July 16.
The finalists will attend various All-Star Week activities, including All-Star FanFest, the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game and Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
