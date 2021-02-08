Anderson, Turner claim titles at Sea Pines Junior Heritage

Jack Turner, left, and Adrian Anderson won Sea Pines Junior Heritage championships on Feb. 7, 2021. Sea Pines Junior Heritage graphic

For the third straight year, the Sea Pines Heritage boys title was decided in a playoff.

This time, it was Florida’s Jack Turner that came out on top in a three-person playoff to win the event which held the final round at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Turner, the first-round leader after a 69 on Saturday, shot a 3-over 73 in the second but was paired in the playoff with John Daly II and PJ Maybank, who each shot 2-under 69s on Sunday. Daly is the son of PGA and now Champions Tour golfer John Daly.

Daly and Turner each birdied on the first playoff hole to knock out Maybank. On the second playoff hole, Daly hit his approach over the green and then just missed a 15-foot par putt.

Turner had a two-putt par for the win.

On the girls’ side, Murrells Inlet’s Adrian Anderson posted a 1-over on the back nine in her final round 76 and waited at the clubhouse hoping to stay in the top three. Little did she know she would quickly surge to the winner’s circle.

With challenging finishing holes, numerous players atop the leaderboard would falter coming down the stretch as brutal winds would dominate the day. Anderson, SCJGA Player of the Year, stayed consistent as she played her final six holes at one-under par to take the champions title by one-stroke over first-round co-leaders Buggy Reinke and Molly Hardwick, who each finished at 152.

Bluffton’s Sophia Burnett tied for fifth at 154.