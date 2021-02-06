Lowcountry golfers Griz, Green in the hunt at Sea Pines Junior Heritage

The top three golfers at the Sea Pines Junior Heritage are Jack Turner, Jonathan Griz and Caleb Surratt. SC Junior Golf Association

Two Lowcountry golfers are in contention after the first day of the Sea Pines Junior Heritage.

Hilton Head Prep’s Jonathan and Hilton Hilton Head Christian’s Max Green are in striking distance of the lead at the Davis Love, III designed Atlantic Dunes at Sea Pines Resort.

Griz, an Alabama commit and SC Golf Association Amateur champion shot a 2-under 70 and trails Orlando’s Jack Turner by one shot going into Sunday’s final round. NC State commit Caleb Surratt is tied with Griz for second.

Griz had an eagle on No. 9 and four birdies on his round.

Green shot an even par 72 and is tied for fourth going into Sunday. Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns is tied for seventh at 1 over.

Players were greeted with brisk temperatures and chilling rain stepping onto their respective tees to begin their round. Temperatures were low, and the leaderboard would reflect the same as the field didn’t show any sign of the frigid temperatures and wet conditions being a factor.

On the girls side, Molly Hardwick and Buggy Reinke are tied for the lead at 1 over 73. Hardwick won the Class 5A state championship this year at Lexington but has since moved to Tennessee.

Bluffton’s Bridget Wilkie is tied for seventh at plus-5 and Camilla Burnett is tied for 12th at 6 over.