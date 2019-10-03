Longtime Hilton Head Island golf professional named RBC Heritage tournament chairman

SHARE COPY LINK

Heritage Classic Foundation announced Thursday that The Sea Pines Resort’s Cary Corbitt will serve as 2020 tournament chairman for the 52nd annual RBC Heritage.

Cary joined The Sea Pines Resort in 1978 as an assistant golf professional. He was named an advisory member of the Heritage Classic Foundation in 1987 and for the past six years he has been vice president of sports and operations for The Sea Pines Resort.

“The experience that Cary’s forty years at The Sea Pines Resort gives him is an asset to the Heritage Classic Foundation,” said Simon Fraser, Heritage Classic Foundation chairman. “His knowledge of Sea Pines and Harbour Town Golf Links is second to none.”

Corbitt graduated from Lander University, located in Greenwood, South Carolina. He is also a class A member of the PGA of America.

“Cary is an excellent ambassador for the Heritage Classic Foundation,” Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said. “He is the only Heritage Classic Foundation board member to have competed in the RBC Heritage. His experiences give him a unique perspective on our tournament and organization.”

Cary is the president of the South Carolina Lowcountry Golf Course Owners Association and the vice president of the South Carolina Golf Course Owners Association. He serves as the vice chairman of trustees at Lander University and sits on the marketing council for the Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce Visitor and Convention Bureau.

Corbitt’s duties as tournament chairman include acting as master of ceremonies at opening and closing ceremonies.

High School Football

A look at Friday’s high school football in the Lowcountry. All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Beaufort Academy at St. John’s

Bluffton at Richmond Hill (Ga.)

Trinity-Byrnes at Thomas Heyward, 6:30 p.m.

Creekside Christian at Battery Creek

Hilton Head Prep at Carolina Academy

John Paul II at Orangeburg Prep

May River at Lake Marion

New Hampstead (Ga.) at Hilton Head Island

Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Christian, 7 p.m.

Whale Branch at Woodland

Girls Tennis

Beaufort sweeps Colleton County

Beaufort girls tennis took from Colleton County on Tuesday, 6-0, 6-0, to wrap up second seed in the region.

Singles: Sophie McMullen def. Megan Dewitt, 6-2, 6-0; Madeline Confare def. Madison Strickland, 6-1, 6-0; Lucy Aydlette def. Rush Blackshear, 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Exley def. Abigail Lee , 6-3, 5-7 (10-5); Lauren Bartlett def. Zoe Buckner, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Claire Bowden/Gracie Cunningham def. Cooper Corbett/Jasmine Williams, 6-2, 6-1.

Singles: Caroline Louw def. Megan Dewitt, 6-1, 6-2; Elizabeth Holloway def. Madison Strickland , 6-1, 6-0; Juliana Lane def. Rush Blackshear, 6-1, 6-4; Grace Trask def. Abigail Lee, 6-2, 7-5; Natalie Turbeville def. Zoe Buckner, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Vishwa Patel/Alisha Arora def. Jasmin Williams/Zahara Ellison, 6-2, 6-2.

Volleyball

Beaufort Academy 3, Holly Hill Academy 0

Scores: 25-8, 25-16, 25-15. BA stat leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 3 aces, 7 kills, 15 assists, 3 digs; Chase Vaigneur: 2 aces, 7 kills, 13 assists, 5 digs; McCayla Willingham: 9 kills, 3 blocks; Amelia Huebel: 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers: 12 digs, 2 kills

St. Andrews 3, John Paul II 2

Scores: 25-17, 13-25, 16-25,, 25-21, 15-8