Best of the best RBC Heritage fashion: Top 13 outfits on Hilton Head this weekend

This year, bold accessories, lightweight pastels, and bright patterns won the course at RBC Heritage.

People watching in RBC Heritage is a sporting event in itself.

Every year, thousands come to the PGA Tour event red-carpet ready.

2019 was no different. Even on Friday after torrential downpours, we saw so many spectators dressed to impress.

This year, bold accessories, graceful pastels, and bright patterns won the course. People really rocked plaid this year, too.

Here are the best outfits of RBC Heritage 2019.

Hannah Cagas

Mirna Tomic of Hilton Head Island stands out in the crowd in one of my favorite outfits so far this year. Her pink blazer and floral-print pants make the perfect suit outfit. Using gold accessories and nude heels, Mirna’s outfit continues the pastel color trend. Hannah Cagas

Molly Riseman said “I love wide-bottom pants, they’re so comfortable.” Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

Jennifer Trent from Chattanooga, Tenn. (right) and Ashley English from Johnson City, Tenn. (left) matched with their coordinated outfits featuring a colorful jumpsuit and a navy maxi. The best part about their outfits aside from the clothes? The accessories. Statement earrings and necklaces made their outfits stand out from the rest of the crowd. Hannah Cagas

When the conversation starts with: “It all started with a bet and they’ve been doing it ever since” you know it’s a good story. Dave, Rodney and Steve have been making colorfully-matching statements each year at Heritage since 2010. The first year, they wore golf-balls and hot dogs. This year, we see postcards, pineapples and paisley. Dave (left) and Rodney (m) are both from Savannah while Steve (right) visits from London. Every year, these three gentlemen make the effort to stand out and utilize the brightest colors they can find.

Underneath the covered patio at Quarterdeck, Caitlin Mcamulty of Columbia, SC wore a stunning blue and pink maxi from Lulu’s. Carla’s dress proves that even though maxi’s are usually floor length, they can be just as fun as shorter dresses. Caitlin’s maxi featured a slit to give her the option of dressing the dress up or down, depending on the occasion. She’s attended Heritage for the last 6 or 7 years and has a wonderful time each year.