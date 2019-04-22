Best of the best RBC Heritage fashion: Top 13 outfits on Hilton Head this weekend

This year, bold accessories, lightweight pastels, and bright patterns won the course at RBC Heritage.
People watching in RBC Heritage is a sporting event in itself.
Every year, thousands come to the PGA Tour event red-carpet ready.
2019 was no different. Even on Friday after torrential downpours, we saw so many spectators dressed to impress.
Here are the best outfits of RBC Heritage 2019.
