C.T. Pan wins 51st RBC Heritage on Hilton Head. It’s his first PGA Tour win

C.T. Pan celebrates his victory on Sunday afternoon following the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. For the Packet

C.T. Pan almost didn’t come to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

But he left Hilton Head Island with a plaid jacket and $1.2 million — close to half his total previous career earnings — and his first win on the PGA Tour.

Giants of the game lurked ahead and behind on the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, but he made a 12-under stand by coming from behind with a 4-under 67 on Sunday.

South Carolina native Dustin Johnson, a 20-time winner on the tour, led the field by a stroke entering play on a sunny but windy Easter Sunday. But the world’s top-ranked player collapsed on the back nine, carding a 6-over-par to finish tied for 28th.

Playing just ahead of Pan was another local favorite, 2014 Heritage champion Matt Kuchar, with almost $50 million in career earnings and nine PGA Tour titles.

Kuchar ended up giving the 27-year-old native of Taiwan the best run for his money. Kuchar birdied the 18th hole to thrill a crowd shouting “Kooch” “Kooch,” and pull him to within a shot of the lead at 11-under.

Shane Lowry, the big-bodied Irishman who led after the first two rounds, finished tied for third at 10-under with Patrick Cantlay of Long Beach, California, and Scott Piercy of Las Vegas, Nevada.

With at least 10 players bunched within three strokes of each other over much of the back nine, Pan earned the title that makes him the first native of Taiwan to win on the tour in 30 years.

“I certainly had a chance,” Kuchar said afterward. “I had to make that birdie on the last. That was a thrill. I thought it might be good enough. Hats off to C.T. for closing strong. Those last three holes — 16, 17 and 18 — are tricky holes with the wind. To play those steady is well done.”

Pan said he tried to stay in the moment

