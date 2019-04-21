Why Shep Rose brought his ‘Southern Charm’ buddies to Hilton Head where ‘nothing’s changed’

Why Southern Charm’s Shep Rose loves Hilton Head — and never misses an RBC Heritage Shep Rose of Bravo's "Southern Charm" was raised on Hilton Head Island, and says he can't remember ever missing an RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Here's why the reality star still loves his hometown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shep Rose of Bravo's "Southern Charm" was raised on Hilton Head Island, and says he can't remember ever missing an RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Here's why the reality star still loves his hometown.

Here are two more fun facts for fans of Hilton Head Island native and “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose: He rarely misses the annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament and he’d do anything for his hometown newspaper.

No really.

“I love The Island Packet,” he said before meeting up with us Saturday afternoon at the Heritage Lawn. “I’d do anything for you guys.”





This isn’t just self-promotion on our part — although, lol, who doesn’t like compliments?

Rather, it’s another example of Rose’s earnestness and of the high regard he continues to have for the island where he grew up.

Over the past five seasons of his Charleston-based reality show, he has made sure to share the spotlight with his hometown, bringing co-stars of the show with him.

He even had some familiar faces with him this weekend at the Heritage.





The night before he had posted a photo on Instagram, taken at the South Carolina Yacht Club on Friday with other “Southern Charm” personalities Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Louis Oswald from the spinoff show “Southern Charm Savannah” was also with them.

Rose came to the Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday — with Conover and sans Kroll, who had another engagement — to watch what he called “one of the best events in sports.”

He stood among the bustling late-afternoon crowd at the Heritage Lawn, wearing a blue guayabera-style button-up shirt from his Shep Gear clothing line and boating shoes decorated with the South Carolina flag’s infamous Palmetto trees and crescent moons.

Shep Rose sported boating shoes with South Carolina’s infamous Palmetto trees and crescent moons on them. Instagram

His signature ball cap hat with an American flag embroidered on it protected his eyes from the setting sun.





And, unsurprisingly, Rose had a Budweiser in hand.

“I don’t know the last time I missed a Heritage,” he told The Island Packet. “I’ve been to almost all of them.”

He said he remembers running around as a kid.

“Nothing’s changed,” he said, pausing with a smile. “Except for beer. I didn’t drink beer when I was 10, thank God.”

Now, at the age of 39, Heritage means coming home to the island he grew up loving, seeing his parents and friends, and getting to make a pit stop at Amigos Cafe Y Cantina to chow down on the BBQ chicken salad.

“I just love this place.”

Unfortunately he can’t stay forever, though.





After Heritage ends and Rose gets back to the hustle and bustle of life off the island, he’s making a trip to California. He’ll be in Napa Valley acting as a celebrity judge for a wine tasting, he said.

The bigger news? He’s taking a date.

Anyone else having flashbacks to RelationShep?

“She’s funny and cute, so we’ll see. I’ll probably blow it,” he said bursting into his signature boisterous laugh and slightly shrugging his shoulders. “It’s important to try.”

And, soon after that, the latest season of “Southern Charm” will premiere on May 15.

“It’s going to be crazy this season,” he said, hinting at the fact that there will be plenty of drama to watch.

“If you want to make an omelet, you’ve got to break some eggs,” he said.

