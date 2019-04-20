Past RBC Heritage champion to lead Easter sunrise service at Harbour Town’s Liberty Oak

‘It’s a wonderful time,’ says wife of Sea Pines founder on Heritage’s 50th Mary Wyman Stone Fraser, wife of the late Sea Pines founder Charles E. Fraser, at the Liberty Oak in Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, SC, April 15, 2015, during 50th playing of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mary Wyman Stone Fraser, wife of the late Sea Pines founder Charles E. Fraser, at the Liberty Oak in Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, SC, April 15, 2015, during 50th playing of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Past RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing champion Aaron Baddeley will bring a special perspective to the Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. Sunday under the Liberty Oak in Harbour Town.

His appearance will be a reminder of one of the happiest and most spiritual moments in his life.

The 38-year-old native of Australia spoke at the Heritage Easter sunrise service in 2006. It was his first anniversary. And it would turn out to be the morning of his first win on the PGA Tour.

He spoke again in 2016, saying the the last decade had tested his faith — in his game and in God. And this year, he will speak after missing the cut at the Heritage.

But he said in 2016 that he was at peace.

“We don’t always know it or feel it, but God’s plans are good,” he said.

The event is sponsored by the South Coastal Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which also sponsored Wednesday’s Christian Heritage Breakfast with PGA Tour player Chesson Hadley the keynote speaker.