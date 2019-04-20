Heritage fashion 2019: The 19 best outfits from Saturday (whoa, those pastels)

From Lilly Pulitzer to plaid, spectators went all out to make major fashion statements during Saturday’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. The Island Packet

Though a bit chilly at times, the weather on Saturday — the third day of play at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament on Hilton Head Island — was nearly perfect.

The sunny skies and cooler than usual April temperatures meant spectators could save their summer wear and get decked out in their favorite spring pieces.

Saturday was also the day to break out the plaid.

Longtime tournament fans showed their dedication to tartan in big and small ways, right down to the accessory.

Here are the best outfits of Saturday.

From left, Luqman, Marcia, Aribeth and John coordinated their pastel colors perfectly as a group. For Luqman and Marcia, this year will be their first attending RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. The group said they are looking forward to seeing what Heritage celebrations look like as the day goes on. Hannah Cagas

Grace Osborne makes waves in a colorful maxi layered with a light denim top, woven purse, flats and gold statement earrings. “This is my first time at Heritage and it’s a lot more fun than expected. You don’t have to enjoy golf to enjoy Heritage.”

Phil Sirmons, a local of Hilton Head, makes dressing in an all white and pink striped suit look incredibly easy. Paired with tinted sunglasses, a statement belt and white shoes, Phil’s outfit is a great choice for a sunny day at Heritage. Closeby, Adam Ruonala of Charleston makes his Heritage appearance in a bright pink and neon green Lilly Pulitzer suit.

Adam Ruonala of Charleston makes his Heritage appearance in a bright pink and neon green Lilly Pulitzer suit.

MaryLou Haraburd and her husband are locals and have been attending Heritage since 1981. For MaryLou, the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament is such a special event because “there’s an entire legacy and celebration to Heritage.” Her husband was a caddy for Heritage in ‘73 and ‘74 and says “it means so much for our family to celebrate each year.” MaryLou has always made sure to dedicate one day for wearing plaid and did a wonderful job this year by matching her hat, blazer and blouse. Hannah Cagas

Haley Messenger of Charleston, SC wore a charming, collared dress and paired it with white sneakers and completed the look with gold earrings. Her hair scarf added just the slightest bit of color to compliment her light-green and white dress.

Wearing plaid outside of the fall season is completely encouraged here at RBC Heritage. Wearing plaid isn’t just limited to a suit coat, blazer or pants. Some of the attendees Saturday found ways to wear plaid using accessories. Hannah Cagas

Puneeta, left, and Arya Gupta, right, are from the Hilton Head Island area and looked absolutely stunning Saturday morning, matching each other in white. The mother and daughter duo said they “did plan to match their outfits.” Even though the weather was cooler than usual, Arya chose to go without a jacket because she felt “it would take away from the overall look of her outfit.” They attend Heritage each year and said they look forward to celebrating the event with family and friends. Puneeta has also incorporated some plaid into her look by wearing earrings from the Little Fish BOATEAK. Hannah Cagas

Anum Kuyper of Virginia styles her plaid a bit differently with high waisted pants, a crop top, jacket and heels. Her trendy outfit is from Europe and says she loves collecting and wearing plaid. To add a bit more color, Anum also fashioned a small plaid scarf for herself to complete her look.

Mary and Lilly Bach make an adorable, classic mommy-daughter duo as both outfits looked stylish and comfortable. Both were well dressed for the cooler weather and say their outfits today are the warmest pieces they packed. Being classy never goes out of style and these two ladies wore their outfits so well.

Dr. Atul Gupta of Hilton Head Island wears a plaid shirt. “We’ve attended Heritage for 16 years and love when we can celebrate with friends and family,” he said. Hannah Cagas

Jun is visiting from Columbia. This year is her first time attending Heritage. She said she wasn’t quite sure what to expect but, so far, thought it to be a very nice, wonderful event. Jun creatively and flawlessly tied her outfit together by matching her purse, shoestrings and shorts.

Amy, left, and Bailey are enjoying their second day of celebrating Heritage and have unintentionally but beautifully matched each other. Pastel colors were popular and this duo played up their outfits using statement jewelry and other accessories. Both attend University of South Carolina. Bailey is from Oklahoma, while Amy is from Charleston. Amy said she has been attending Heritage with her family since she was 3. Hannah Cagas

Mirna Tomic of Hilton Head Island stands out in the crowd in one of my favorite outfits so far this year. Her pink blazer and floral-print pants make the perfect suit outfit. Using gold accessories and nude heels, Mirna’s outfit continues the pastel color trend. Hannah Cagas

This will be Mary Miller’s sixth year attending RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament. Mary, who lives in Bluffton, wears her bright pastel colors with white pants and a denim jacket. She also wears espadrilles flats that complete her fashionable spring outfit. Hannah Cagas