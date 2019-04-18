RBC Heritage

Heritage 2019 fashion: The 12 best outfits from the first day of the tournament

Andrew Kolb rocks pink pants and Andrew Hazel has avocados on his shorts. Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

“Unfussy” was the name of the fashion game on the first day of official play at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament Thursday.

Many people walking the course at Harbour Town Golf Links said they chose their outfits based on comfort rather than trendiness.

Bright colors, bold patterns, and of course, comfort clothing stood out on the course Thursday.

Take notes — you might just be inspired.

Dee Kropf, left, said she loves her top and her customized Hilton Head Island necklace. Melissa Smith, at right, loves her brightly colored hat. Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

Jodi Moylen says best part of her outfit is that it is “comfy.” Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

Jonathan Rossi with his son Caleb Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

Martha Couson wears her favorite linen top from France. Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

The Heinle and Brittingham families pose in their colorful, bright ensembles.

Moa Kristenson said she loves her yellow purse and the pops of color on her top. Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

The Delacruz-Weitzner family coordinates in neutral colors and hats. Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

Andrew Kolb rocks pink pants and Andrew Hazel has avocados on his shorts. Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

The Delacruz-Weitzner family coordinates in neutral colors and hats. Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

Reggie Cahill, left, said she loves her sneaker and dress combo. Mary Moulin, right, said she loves the floral pattern of her dress. Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

Molly Riseman said “I love wide-bottom pants, they’re so comfortable.” Hannah Cagas Special to the Packet

