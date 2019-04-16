RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage weather forecast: Sunny, breezy, watch out for Friday
Friday looks like the iffiest day for weather at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, according to the first forecast of tournament week by meteorologist Stewart Williams.
Williams is a veteran of Heritage weather forecasting, working for DTN as on-site meteorologist for professional golf and other outdoor events.
“A nice couple of days coming up for the RBC Heritage with highs in the 70s,” Williams tweeted after posting the 8 a.m. forecast on Tuesday.
He warns that “an approaching cold front will produce strong winds ahead of a line of possibly severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon before pushing east late in the day.”
Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the upper 60s, he said, but warmer temperatures will return on Sunday.
