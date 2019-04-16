What’s your favorite thing about RBC Heritage? FILE: Fans and volunteers talk in 2016 about their favorite part of the annual Hilton Head Island PGA Tour event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FILE: Fans and volunteers talk in 2016 about their favorite part of the annual Hilton Head Island PGA Tour event.

Friday looks like the iffiest day for weather at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, according to the first forecast of tournament week by meteorologist Stewart Williams.

Williams is a veteran of Heritage weather forecasting, working for DTN as on-site meteorologist for professional golf and other outdoor events.

“A nice couple of days coming up for the RBC Heritage with highs in the 70s,” Williams tweeted after posting the 8 a.m. forecast on Tuesday.

A nice couple of days coming up for the @RBC_Heritage with highs in the 70s. Showers and t-storms will be likely on Friday afternoon. Very windy as well. Cooler and drier conditions return for the weekend. @DTNWeather @PGATOURComms #ThinkWeather pic.twitter.com/qZfM3XiCzp — Stewart Williams (@pgawxman1) April 16, 2019

He warns that “an approaching cold front will produce strong winds ahead of a line of possibly severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon before pushing east late in the day.”

Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the upper 60s, he said, but warmer temperatures will return on Sunday.