No Tiger, but RBC Heritage field still has a Masters roar headed to Hilton Head

The provisional field for the 51st RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing comng this weekend to Hilton Head Island has a strong flavor of the Masters leaderboard.

Four players who finished in the top 5 at Augusta National on Sunday, including ties, are in the most recent list of the Heritage field, posted Friday.

That group is led by Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, who were in the three-way tie for second behind Tiger Woods at Augusta.

Three other players in the Masters top 10 who are provisionally committed to play in the $6.9 million Heritage over the Harbour Town Golf Links this Thursday through Sunday are Webb Simpson, Francesco Molinari and Patrick Cantlay.

Other provisional commitments in the top 20 at Augusta are Justin Harding, Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter and Patton Kizzire.

The provisional Heritage field also includes past Masters champions Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson and Danny Willett.

The full provisional field for the Heritage as of Friday is as follows:

An, Byeong Hun.

Ancer, Abraham.

Anderson, Mark.

Armour, Ryan.

Augenstein, John.

Baddeley, Aaron.

Berger, Daniel.

Blaum, Ryan.

Blixt, Jonas.

Brown, Scott.

Burns, Sam.

Byrd, Jonathan.

Cabrera Bello, Rafa.





Cantlay, Patrick.

Cauley, Bud.

Cejka, Alex.

Champ, Cameron.

Choi, K.J.

Cink, Stewart.

Clark, Wyndham.

Conners, Corey.

Cook, Austin.

Dahmen, Joel.

DeChambeau, Bryson.

Donald, Luke.

Dufner, Jason.

Duncan, Tyler.

Els, Ernie.

English, Harris.

Fitzpatrick, Matthew.

Fleetwood, Tommy.

Franz, Jr., Ray.

Furyk, Jim.

Garnett, Brice.

Gay, Brian.

Glover, Lucas.

Grace, Branden.

Gribble, Cody.

Grillo, Emiliano.

Haas, Bill.

Hadley, Chesson.

Hadwin, Adam.

Harding, Justin.

Harkins, Brandon.

Harman, Brian.

Henley, Russell.

Herman, Jim.

Hoffman, Charley.

Hoffmann, Morgan.

Hoge, Tom.

Horschel, Billy.

Hossler, Beau.

Howell III, Charles.

Hughes, Mackenzie.

Huh, John.

Im, Sungjae.

Johnson, Dustin.

Johnson, Zach.

Kang, Sung.

Kaymer, Martin.

Kim, Michael.

Kim, Si Woo.

Kim, Whee.

Kirk, Chris.

Kisner, Kevin.

Kizzire, Patton.

Knox, Russell.

Kodaira, Satoshi.

Kokrak, Jason.

Kraft, Kelly.

Kuchar, Matt.

Lahiri, Anirban.

Laird, Martin.

Landry, Andrew.

Lee, Danny.

Leishman, Marc.

List, Luke.

Long, Adam.

Love III, Davis.

Lowry, Shane.

McDowell, Graeme .

Merritt, Troy.

Mitchell, Keith.

Molinari, Francesco.

Moore, Ryan.

Mullinax, Trey

Na, Kevin.

Noren, Alex.

Oosthuizen, Louis.

Palmer, Ryan.

Pampling, Rod.

Pan, C.T.

Pepperell, Eddie.

Piercy, Scott.

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Potter, Jr., Ted.

Poulter, Andrew.

Power, Seamus.

Putnam, Andrew.

Reavie, Chez.

Ryder, Sam.

Sabbatini, Rory.

Saunders, Sam.

Schauffele, Xander.

Schenk, Adam.

Schniederjans, Ollie.

Schwartzel, Charl.

Silverman, Ben.

Simpson, Webb.

Sloan, Roger.

Smith, Cameron.

Snedeker, Brandt.

Spaun, J.J..

Spieth, Jordan.

Stallings, Scott.

Streelman, Kevin.

Stroud, Chris.

Stuard, Brian.

Swafford, Hudson.

Taylor, Nick.

Taylor, Vaughn.

Thompson, Michael.

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin.

Uihlein, Peter.

Varner III, Harold.

Wallace, Matt.

Watney, Nick.

Weekley, Boo.

Werenski, Richy.

Willett, Danny.

Monday schedule

• Parade and Opening Ceremonies: 18th green 10 a.m. The parade begins at the Liberty Oak in Harbour Town

• Monday Pro-Am Presented by Boeing: Starting on the 1st and 10th tees, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Monday Pro-Am Presented by Boeing Awards Party: Champions Ballroom at the Harbour Town Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.