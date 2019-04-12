Three-time major champ Jordan Spieth joins RBC Heritage field

Not sure what to wear to this year’s RBC Heritage? Here are some quick fashion tips From Lilly Pulitzer to floppy hats, here's what attendees say you should — and should not — wear to the 2018 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Lilly Pulitzer to floppy hats, here's what attendees say you should — and should not — wear to the 2018 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth will be making his return to the RBC Heritage next week.

The tournament announced Spieth will be in the field on Friday, joining other top-10 ranked golfers Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Francesco Molinari. It also was announced Justin Harding, who is in sixth place after the first round of Masters, also will be in the field at Harbour Town for the first time.

Spieth, who will be making his fourth Harbour Town start, joined the PGA Tour in 2013 after receiving a sponsors’ exemption into the RBC Heritage. He finished that tournament tied for ninth. The Dallas, Texas, native earned his first PGA Tour win that same year at the John Deere Classic.

Spieth finished 11th in his last RBC Heritage appearance in 2015. He ranked No. 33 in the latest World Golf Rankings.

“This tournament has been very good to me,” Spieth said. back in 2015. “I had a start here in 2013 when I didn’t have full PGA Tour status, (got a) top-10, and it helped with job security. And so it’s a tournament that’s close to me, and I love it here.”

Spieth has won 10 more times in his career, including the 2015 Masters, 2015 US Open and the 2017 Open Championship. He was named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in 2013 and was the 2015 FedExCup Champion. He has also been a member of every Ryder and Presidents Cup team since 2013. He will be making his fourth start at Harbour Town.

