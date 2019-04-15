Food truck village, Coca-Cola kitchen: 5 exciting changes coming to RBC Heritage this year

Here’s a few things you didn’t know about the RBC Heritage cannon The RBC Heritage cannon has been around for 50 years, but until recently, little was known about it. The Heritage Classic Foundation recently had it looked at. Here's what they found out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The RBC Heritage cannon has been around for 50 years, but until recently, little was known about it. The Heritage Classic Foundation recently had it looked at. Here's what they found out.

Although everyone loves the tried and true elements of RBC Heritage presented by Boeing, it’s always exciting to discover the new features the Heritage Classic Foundation thinks up each year.

As players and attendees celebrate the tournament’s 51st anniversary, they will have brand new events and elements to get excited about when the tournament takes over Hilton Head’s south end today through April 21.

From a food truck village to fulfill all your Instagram-worthy cravings to new clothing stores, the Heritage Classic Foundation’s marketing director Angela McSwain said the tournament is set to have something new for everyone to enjoy outside of the the main attraction on the greens of Harbour Town Golf Links.

Here are five new things about this year’s tournament you can expect when you hit the links:

1. Food truck village

The village will be located near the 11th tee, and feature three food trucks: Downtown Catering Company will feature southern food, Murican Border will be your go-to international taco truck, and Pie Society will be serving up hot pot pies, according to McSwain.

2. Southern Tide clothing pop-up shop

This shop will be on Heritage lawn, where it specializes in “premium men’s and women’s apparel inspired by the colorful coast perfect for on the green or the 19th hole.”

3. Youth Zone putt-putt course

Last year, children enjoyed the youth zone for the first time.

This year’s Youth Zone, located on the Heritage Lawn, will feature a six-hole miniature golf course and an all new long putt contest, McSwain said.

4. Coca-Cola Kitchen

New to the Heritage Lawn this year will be a Coke kitchen where tournament goers can “enjoy complimentary ice cold Coca-Cola perfectly paired with freshly made cuisines prepared on-site.”

5. Ben and Jerry’s tent

Another addition to the Heritage Lawn is a Ben and Jerry’s ice cream stand.

The locally-owned shop will be serving up what they call “peace, love and ice cream” throughout the tournament.

What’s not so new?

The Harbour Town lighthouse will still be plaid for the 2019 tournament, according to McSwain.

The lighthouse got its new look in February 2018 when RBC Heritage officials began to prepare for the 50-day countdown to the tournament. The plaid print was originally applied by a “heat and roll” technique, which attached 3,400 square feet of vinyl decals to the stucco walls of the lighthouse.

Originally, the plaid stripes were supposed to come off the lighthouse shortly after the tournament finished, but Steve Wilmot, the president of the Heritage Classic Foundation, said visitors to Sea Pines liked the look so much that the foundation announced in June that the lighthouse would remain plaid.

“It’s a symbol for this community, but it also ties into the economic impact of the tournament,” Wilmot said in September of the plaid stripes.

This year, McSwain said a new 51st tournament logo was applied to the lighthouse, and the plaid will come off by the end of April.