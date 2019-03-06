Four of world’s Top 50 golfers confirmed to play in RBC Heritage

Four golfers ranked in the top 50 of the World Golf rankings have committed to play in the 51st RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on April 15-21.
Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III, Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Smith will play in the tournament.
They will join a field that includes defending champion Satoshi Kodaira and Team RBC Ambassadors Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson. Team RBC Ambassadors and past champions Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker are also vying for a chance to win another Tartan jacket.
Horschel is No. 39 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The Florida native has carded five PGA TOUR victories including last season’s Zurich Classic. The Florida native made history in 2014, executing one of the best closing stretches in PGA TOUR history and was rewarded with the FedExCup trophy. The University of Florida graduate will be competing in his seventh RBC Heritage after finishing tying for fifth in 2018.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Howell III is No. 47 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The Augusta, GA native has earned three wins on the PGA TOUR. His 2019 season is off to a great start. He has carded four top-10 finishes and a win at The RSM Classic in nearby Sea Island, Ga. He will be competing at Harbour Town for the 14th time.
Oosthuizen is No. 25 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The South African turned pro in 2002 and his one PGA TOUR victory came at the 2010 Open Championship. Louis has carded 13 international wins. He will be making his second start at Harbour Town after finishing tied for seventh in 2015.
Smith is No. 28 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The Australian has earned one win on the PGA TOUR and 2 International victories. The 25 year old joined the PGA TOUR in 2015 and has had three top ten finishes this season. He will be making his fourth start at the RBC Heritage.
Comments