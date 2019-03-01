SC native Dustin Johnson back at RBC Heritage for second straight year

Seven members of Team RBC, including South Carolina native Dustin Johnson, have committed to the 51st annual RBC Heritage on April 15-21 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
In addition to Johnson, other team RBC ambassadors include Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Graeme McDowell and Ryan Palmer.
Johnson, the former Dutch Fork High and Coastal Carolina standout, joined Team RBC in 2018, and competed at the 2018 RBC Heritage for the first time since 2009. He secured three PGA TOUR victories in 2018, including the RBC Canadian Open. Johnson has earned 20 victories on the PGA TOUR since leaving Coastal Carolina University in 2007, and was named the 2016 Player of the Year. He is currently second on the World Golf Rankings.
Johnson opened his golf school in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
Simpson is the newest member of Team RBC, and has a great history at the RBC Heritage. He has carded five top 20 finishes in nine starts, including a second place finish in 2013 after a losing a sudden-death playoff to fellow RBC Team member Graeme McDowell. He has earned five victories on the PGA TOUR, including the 2012 U.S. Open and the 2018 Players Championship.
Two-time champion and Team RBC ambassador Furyk served as the United States Ryder Cup Team Captain for the 42nd Ryder Cup, held at Le Golf National in 2018. He was also an assistant captain on the winning 2017 Presidents Cup team.
Kuchar won the 2014 RBC Heritage in dramatic style, holing a bunker shot for birdie on the 18th hole to earn a final day 64 and a one-stroke victory. It was his seventh PGA TOUR win, and helped earn him a spot on his third U.S. Ryder Cup team. Kuchar, who has been part of Team RBC since 2011, was also a member of the winning 2017 Presidents Cup team. The Sea Island, Georgia resident has competed in the RBC Heritage 15 times since turning pro in 2000.
Snedeker earned his ninth win on the PGA TOUR at last year’s Wyndham Championship. After winning the 2011 Heritage, Snedeker secured two PGA TOUR victories in 2012, first at the Farmers Insurance Open and then at THE TOUR Championship. Those wins helped him earn the 2012 FedExCup title. He will be making his 14th start at Harbour Town Golf Links this April.
McDowell earned his second PGA TOUR win at the 2013 RBC Heritage, where he defeated Webb Simpson in a sudden-death playoff. In 2016, he carded his third win, also in a sudden-death playoff, at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. McDowell will be making his tenth start at Harbour Town.
Palmer, who has been part of Team RBC since 2015, will also be making his tenth start at Harbour Town for the 2019 RBC Heritage. The Texas native has earned three victories on the PGA TOUR.
