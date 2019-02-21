Three young PGA Tour standouts commit to RBC Heritage

Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim and Xander Schauffele have all committed to compete in the 51st RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on April 15-21.
Fleetwood is ranked 14th in the Official World Golf Rankings and has carded five international victories. The Englishman joined the PGA TOUR in 2018 and gained attention by carding six top ten finishes, including second place at the US Open. He will be making his first start at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Kim is ranked 52nd in the Official World Golf Rankings and has earned two wins on the PGA TOUR. He competed in his second RBC Heritage in 2018 and finished second after losing to Satoshi Kodaira on the third playoff hole. In 2012, the South Korean was the youngest player to graduate from the PGA TOUR’s qualifying school at just 17 years old. In 2017, he became the youngest winner of THE PLAYERS Championship at the age of 21. He has already earned three top ten finishes in the 2019 season.
Schauffele is ranked 7th in the Official World Golf Rankings and has already claimed victories at the 2019 WGC – HSBC Champions and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He joined the PGA TOUR in 2017 and earned his first two wins as a rookie, including the TOUR Championship. The California native will be competing at Harbour Town for the second time.
