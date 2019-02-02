Local golfer Sophia Burnett leads Junior Heritage

Local standout Sophia Burnett of Bluffton posted a one-under 71 to take a two-shot lead Saturday at the Sea Pines Junior Heritage.
Burnett start slowly, carding bogies on 10 and 12 but came back with birdies on 15 and 17 to make the turn at even par. Consistency was key for Burnett, who attends Hilton Head Prep, as she carded one birdie and eight pars on her back nine to secure the lead.
Lexington’s Molly Hardwick is two back after shooting at 73.
Firing a front nine five-under, Hardwick came out the gates ready to compete. Hardwick struggled on her back nine, but kept herself in contention heading into the final round.
On the boys side, Brett Roberts of Coral Gables, Fla., used his advantage of competing in breezy conditions from the Sunshine State in the first round.
Roberts made the turn at 3-under par and continued his surge, carding birdies on holes 10 and 11. He then dropped two more birdies, finishing with an opening round 3-under 69 and a one shot lead over Hilton Head’s J.T. Herman, Liam Shinn and Will Davis.
