Vanderbilt’s Augenstein earns spot in RBC Heritage

Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein earned a spot in next year’s RBC Heritage on Sunday by winning the Players Amateur at Berkeley Hall Golf Club.
Augenstein shot a 4-under 67 in Sunday’s final round and finished the tournament at 16 under to win by four shots. With the win, he earns a spot for the RBC Heritage, which will take place April 15-21.
Augenstein’s four rounds were 68 or better. He had five birdies and one bogey in his final round.
University of Florida’s Andy Zhang earned the second-place spot at 12 under. Ohio State’s Will Grimmer was third at 11 under.
Thomas Walsh, who celebrated a birthday on Saturday, earned the North Course’s competitive course record with his final round score of 62. Walsh finished tied for fourth at 10 under.
Hilton Head Island native Will Miles had a notable final round. He shot a 65 and finished the tournament tied for 19th place.
Former Hilton Head Christian standout Bryson Nimmer finished tied for 16th and Georgia Southern’s Steven Fisk ended the tournament tied for 38th.
