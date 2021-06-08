5 golfers advance to US Open through Hilton Head qualifier. Here are the results

The road to the 121st U.S. Open Championship stopped Monday at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, with five golfers earning spots in next week’s golf major.

Long Cove Club was a late addition as one of 10 final U.S. Open qualifying sites, joining the process once the PGA Tour added an event in South Carolina for this weekend at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland.

Fifty-three golfers competed in 36 holes at Long Cove for five spots in next week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.

Nineteen-year-old Akshay Bhatia from Northridge, California secured the final invite after beating PGA Tour players Ben Martin and Zach Sucher in a sudden-death playoff.

The final qualifiers from the Hilton Head competition were:

▪ John Huh (-5): PGA Tour player with one career victory; No. 141 in the FedEx Cup rankings; will compete at this week’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club.

▪ Sam Ryder (-5): PGA Tour player whose best 2021 finish was T2 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship; No 119 in the FedEx Cup rankings; will compete in Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

▪ J.J. Spaun (-5): PGA Tour player with best finish in 2021 finish of T9 at the Safeway Open; No. 168 in the FedEx Cup rankings; will be part of Congaree golf event this week.

▪ Wilson Furr (amateur, -5): University of Alabama senior will compete in his first U.S. Open next week as an amateur.

▪ Akshay Bhatia (-4): Former top-ranked junior golfer who turned pro at the age of 17; now 19, he’s expected to be among those making headlines at next week’s U.S. Open.

Zach Sucher (-4) is the first alternate, with Ben Martin (-4) the second alternate.

Notable players in the field at Long Cove Club included Brandt Snedeker, Satoshi Kodaira, Bill Haas, Will Gordon, Chesson Hadley and David Hearn.

Full qualifying results can be found at USOpen.com.