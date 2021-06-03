Hilton Head area golf course to host 17 ‘legends’ for weekend competition

Seventeen LPGA golfers will tee off at Moss Creek starting Friday as a warm-up to their competitive season.

The event is not open to the public, but the 18-hole friendly competition kicks off the first season back since 2019 for U.S. Senior Women’s Players who hope to make it to the Open on July 29.

The golfers who will tee off on Friday include Donna Andrews, Laura Baugh, Clarissa Childs, Wendy Doolan, Tammie Green, Cathy Johnson-Forbes, Jeannette Kohlhass, Leta Lindley, Michelle McGann, Liz Rowland, Barb Scherbak, Nancy Scranton, Val Skinner, Hollis Stacy, Kris Tschetter, Lee Anne Walker and 13-time LPGA Tour winner and host Rosie Jones.

The group will play Moss Creek’s Devil’s Elbow South Course. They will tee off between 9 a.m. and 9:50 a.m.

A winner will be presented around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from Moss Creek Owners Association.

Moss Creek hosted an official stop on the LPGA Tour from 1976 to 1985.

“Moss Creek has a deep history of presenting LPGA events, and I am thrilled to host our legends at an event that will bring women’s golf back to Moss Creek and the Lowcountry,” Jones said.

Moss Creek members and residents will be able to watch the tournament, which PGA Professional Tom Logue said is an opportunity to “enjoy some great golf by expected players at this year’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open and Senior LPGA Championship.”

The course they’ll play is a Par 72 course that spans 6,878 yards and has a 74.2 rating.